Legacy Trust Sells 181 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legacy Trust lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

FISV opened at $133.61 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on FISV

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.