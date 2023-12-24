Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cormark cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.09.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$27.00 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.92 and a 1-year high of C$48.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.440536 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

