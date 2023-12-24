Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $9.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTRX

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Lantronix Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantronix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97,188 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,138,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,682 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.6% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Lantronix by 1,672.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 709,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 669,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.