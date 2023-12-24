Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $9.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.
Several brokerages recently commented on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Lantronix stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.04.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
