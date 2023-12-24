Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.4% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $779.99 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $399.29 and a twelve month high of $784.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $682.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

