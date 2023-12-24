Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

