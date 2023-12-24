KuCoin Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Billion (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $2.10 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $10.83 or 0.00024817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,232,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,986 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

