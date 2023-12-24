KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

