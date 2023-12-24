Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $17.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFB. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFB

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.98. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $93,067.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,970 shares of company stock valued at $628,594. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.