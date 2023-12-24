Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $30.79 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $902.95 million and $30.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00109724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00026075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,058,625,506 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,610,740 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.