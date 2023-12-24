Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and $40.22 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,048,780,802 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,041,386,029.22982 with 22,041,386,176.062206 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10955918 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $32,706,673.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

