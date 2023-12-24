Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.76. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 125.81% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,125,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 248,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 869.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 16.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 289,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kaltura by 39.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 319,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

