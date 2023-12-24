Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $410.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.74.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.