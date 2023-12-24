Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Holdings Decreased by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after buying an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,297,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,718,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,924,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,451,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

