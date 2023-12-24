IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.
IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.41.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.
