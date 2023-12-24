Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $143.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $144.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

