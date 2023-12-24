Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $306.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HD. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

HD opened at $348.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.2% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $15,372,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

