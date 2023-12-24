Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,228.14 ($15.53).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.91) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.53) to GBX 1,130 ($14.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

HSX opened at GBX 1,048 ($13.25) on Friday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 926.04 ($11.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,201 ($15.19). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,003.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,032.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,838.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.24) per share, with a total value of £14,909.28 ($18,855.80). Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

