H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

