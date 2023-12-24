H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $460,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $231.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average is $215.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

