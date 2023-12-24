Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HXL

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hexcel Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $57.12 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.