Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $750.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 254,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after buying an additional 113,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 45,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,918,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,021,000 after buying an additional 211,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 151,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

