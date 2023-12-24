Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HTGC. UBS Group began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of HTGC opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

