Head to Head Review: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) & Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qurate Retail and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qurate Retail currently has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 26.67%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 0.68% -1.67% -0.09% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Qurate Retail and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.5% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Qurate Retail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $12.11 billion 0.03 -$2.59 billion $0.20 4.34 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes through multiple streaming services, social pages, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations.. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.