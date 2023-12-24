HC Wainwright Raises Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $24.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.41.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.