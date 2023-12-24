Geegoopuzzle Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $236.69 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $236.69 million and approximately $230,900.32 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003617 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

