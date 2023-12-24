Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.1 %

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -1.10. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.