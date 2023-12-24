Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $92.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Barclays decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $116.03. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

