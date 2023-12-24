Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $598.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.17. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

