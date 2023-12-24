Financial Services Advisory Inc Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,542 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

