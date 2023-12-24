Financial Review: Intchains Group (ICG) & Its Rivals

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Intchains Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intchains Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million $51.50 million -684.75 Intchains Group Competitors $4.77 billion $594.43 million -80.31

Intchains Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

37.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intchains Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -25.34% -2.17% -2.14% Intchains Group Competitors -62.88% -44.02% -13.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intchains Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intchains Group Competitors 581 2148 3916 108 2.53

As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Intchains Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intchains Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Intchains Group rivals beat Intchains Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

