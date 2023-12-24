Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Extra Space Storage from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.20.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE EXR opened at $156.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.