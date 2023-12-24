Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,760 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mirova bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

