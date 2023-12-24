Essex LLC Buys 4,551 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

