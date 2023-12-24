ERC20 Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and $366.38 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00018782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,765.21 or 1.00056897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011901 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003610 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00858737 USD and is down -65.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $11,933.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

