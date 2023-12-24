Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) PT Raised to $71.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Enovis from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 23.0% during the first quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 339,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enovis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

