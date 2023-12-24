Energi Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $296,091.41 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00111031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00026442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005926 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,539,695 coins and its circulating supply is 70,539,719 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.