Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE ESBA opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
