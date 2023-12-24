Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBAFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESBA opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

