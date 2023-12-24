Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESBA opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.