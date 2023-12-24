Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,282,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPGP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. 366,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.14. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $98.68.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.