Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,516 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 212,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 224,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,176. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

