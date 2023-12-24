Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,170,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,387,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,127. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

