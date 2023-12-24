Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.12. 485,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,702. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.