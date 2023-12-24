Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,220 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 696,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,971. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2617 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

