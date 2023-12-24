Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,653 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

