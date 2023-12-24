Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Increased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $35,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.90%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

