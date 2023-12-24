Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 252,069 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,069 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $48,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 16.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 8.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 35.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AES by 4.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 54,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -78.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

