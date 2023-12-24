Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $72,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $799.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $773.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $769.31. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $641.66 and a twelve month high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.