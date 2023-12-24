Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Donegal Group

Donegal Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of -0.02. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $15.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.17 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

In other Donegal Group news, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $192,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 430 shares in the company, valued at $6,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.