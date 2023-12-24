Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $247,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $9,360,433 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

