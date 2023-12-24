DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,081 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $156,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $598.75. 1,660,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $585.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

