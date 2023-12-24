Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.14.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

